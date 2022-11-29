Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

Century Communities stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

