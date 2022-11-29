Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $8,897,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 7,522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $95.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

