Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

