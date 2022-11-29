Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

AAR Stock Down 3.4 %

AAR stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.58. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. AAR’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at $111,660.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

