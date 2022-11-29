Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 966.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

