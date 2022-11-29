Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 120,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

