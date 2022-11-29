Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,090 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,952 shares of company stock worth $1,110,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

