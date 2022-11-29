Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Palomar by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 118.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,341,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.