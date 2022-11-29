Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 221,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 55,806 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.32.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

