MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $2,845,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

