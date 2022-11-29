NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point cut their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

