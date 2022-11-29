North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,043,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 412,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
NYSE:NOA opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $370.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.49.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA).
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.