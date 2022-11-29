North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,043,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 412,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $370.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

