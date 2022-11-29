OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

