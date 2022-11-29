OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFG. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

