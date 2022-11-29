Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,598,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 887.7% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 268,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $514.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

