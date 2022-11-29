OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OSI Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $788,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,245,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $788,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,245,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,401. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

