Paul Lyandres Sells 11,528 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,528 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $555,649.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Featured Articles
