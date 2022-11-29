Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 9,453 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 278.8% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 191,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,512,000 after buying an additional 141,218 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 2.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

