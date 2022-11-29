PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 326,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000.

PML opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

