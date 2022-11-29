Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 383,598 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 3,917.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,206,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

