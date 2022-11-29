Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 383,598 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 3,917.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,206,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sotera Health Stock Performance
Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
