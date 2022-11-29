Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 38,447 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.53.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

