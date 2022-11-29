Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. CL King cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

