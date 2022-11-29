Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 101,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,984 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -127.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

