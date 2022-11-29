Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.02 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 24.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 182.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 35.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Navient Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

