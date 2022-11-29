Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,641 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,868,000 after purchasing an additional 155,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

