Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $956.58 million, a P/E ratio of -36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers International Group lowered their price target on Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

