Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

