Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

