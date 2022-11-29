Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,964 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

PRLB opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

