Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,730 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67,457 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 72,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,027 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 516,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

