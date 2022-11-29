ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

