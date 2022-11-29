Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Sells $326,844.20 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PCOR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

