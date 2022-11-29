PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PROG by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 208,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $20,139,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.97. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

