QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2,164.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 354.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

