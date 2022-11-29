QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2,164.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 354.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
Shares of QDEL stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
Further Reading
