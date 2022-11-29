Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

