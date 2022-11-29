Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Repligen were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $171.64 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $299.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

