Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 16,255.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RFP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

NYSE:RFP opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.67. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

