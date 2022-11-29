Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.