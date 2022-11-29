Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 69,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 338,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,217,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 127,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.65.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

