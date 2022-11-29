Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Increases By 733.3%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Stock Down 2.6 %

TPCS opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

