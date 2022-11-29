Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Drops By 64.3%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TLTZY. Pareto Securities raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TLTZY opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $672.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 17.56%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

