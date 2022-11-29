Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 1,054.5%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 1,054.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %

TLSNY opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.31. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

