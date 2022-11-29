Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 55.4%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.6 days.
Times Neighborhood Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TNHDF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Times Neighborhood has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Times Neighborhood Company Profile
