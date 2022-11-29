Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 55.4%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.6 days.

Times Neighborhood Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNHDF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Times Neighborhood has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

