Short Interest in Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Drops By 66.7%

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Truxton Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUX opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Truxton has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $75.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

