Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 5,814 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,301,054,000 after buying an additional 11,657,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a market cap of $958.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

