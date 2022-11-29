STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Holdings Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

