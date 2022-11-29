Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,351 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

