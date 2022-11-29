Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells $391,729.30 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $391,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,772,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $36.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

