Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells $79,177.95 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

