Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,400 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in XPEL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in XPEL by 50.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3,481.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 106,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,246,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

